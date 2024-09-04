Pan-seared salmon poke bowl; Ying's Kitchen
MILWAUKEE - Ying Stoller shares a simple recipe for pan-seared salmon poke bowls.
Pan-seared Salmon Poke Bowl
16 oz salmon fillets
2-3 tablespoons Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade
1 tablespoon oil
1 English cucumber
1 avocado
5-6 pieces Korean pickled radish strips
1/2 cup chopped red onions
2-3 jalapenos (optional)
½ cup cooked edamame (optional)
3-4 cups cooked short-grain rice
3/4 cup Ying's Yum Yum Sauce
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Brush generously Ying’s Korean BBQ Marinade on salmon fillets and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a skillet, pan sear salmon for 2-3 minutes each side or until they are cooked. Let it cool a little bit and then cut it into small chucks.
Cut all vegetables into small cubes.
Place 1 cup cooked rice and top with some pan-seared salmon and diced veggies. Drizzle some Yum Yum Sauce and sprinkle sesame seeds. Mix and enjoy!