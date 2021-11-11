Palmer and Hadley shooting: Teen injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Palmer and Hadley in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood around 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The 17-year-old male was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

