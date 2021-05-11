Expand / Collapse search

Palm confirmed HHS deputy secretary, #2 position in department

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday, May 11 Andrea Palm as deputy secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It is the number two position at the HHS.

 The vote was 61-37. 

The Wisconsin Senate never confirmed Palm while she served as Secretary-designee of the state's Department of Health Services.

This is a developing story.

