Palermo's pizza expansion; West Milwaukee production facility planned

Palermo’s announced on Monday, April 22 that it is expanding its production capacity by building a new 200,000 square foot production facility in West Milwaukee.

The new facility will be located near 38th and Lincoln Avenue – three miles from the company headquarters. Officials say it will be used for pizza production – and will provide 50 new skilled labor positions.

Preliminary renderings of Palermo’s new production facility in West Milwaukee have been released.

A news release says Palermo’s also recently started a project to expand parking lots at the company headquarters on Canal Street in Milwaukee to support recent growth and employee needs.

Rendering: New West Milwaukee Palermo's production facility

The new facility is being developed and constructed by The Dickman Company, Briohn Builders and Excel Engineering.

Groundbreaking is slated for this August and the expected completion date is June 2025.