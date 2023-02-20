Expand / Collapse search

Paczki Day: Milwaukee's National Bakery prepares thousands for Fat Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team and Photojournalist Tim Primeau
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - On Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, people will rush to bakeries across southeast Wisconsin to get those sweet treats we all know as Paczki. 

But preparing for the big day is a lot of work. 

Photojournalist Tim Primeau takes you to National Bakery (3200 S. 16th Street) on Milwaukee's south side for a look at the job at hand – before Paczki Day.

