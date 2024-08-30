Packers September job fairs; seasonal, part-time help wanted

article

The Green Bay Packers are looking for new part-time and seasonal employees, hosting two job fairs with on-site interviews in September.

A wide variety of positions are available for people who want to be part of football season in Titletown, the team said.

The Packers will host two walk-in job fairs – Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 19. Both events will be held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on the east side of Lambeau Field from 4-6 p.m.

Interested applicants can park in Lambeau Field Lot 3 along Oneida Street. The lot can be entered via Lombardi Avenue.

The team said strong verbal communication and conversation skills, troubleshooting skills, the ability to stay focused on job responsibilities, and the ability to stand throughout the entire shift are qualifications for the roles.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old for guest services and security positions. Individuals seeking gameday roles must be available for all home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Anyone who is interested in a position but unable to attend can apply online.