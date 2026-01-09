The Brief Fans gathered for a "Packers Everywhere" pep rally in Chicago on Friday. The crowd at Will's Northwoods Inn is amped up for the playoff game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on FOX6. Tune in for special coverage on FOX LOCAL.



Can we play this game tonight? That was the feeling among Green Bay Packers fans who gathered for a "Packers Everywhere" pep rally in Chicago on Friday night.

What they're saying:

The crowd was amped up at Will's Northwoods Inn, roughly a half-mile from Wrigley Field. So amped up, in fact, that when the Amazon Prime broadcast crew came to say hello, they led them in a "Go Pack Go" chant.

And if that wasn't enough, the Amazon Prime crew bought the entire place a round and gave two lucky fans two tickets each to Saturday's NFC Wild Card game.

No matter which side of the Packers-Bears rivalry you fall on, there is a lot of excitement – and some nerves – heading to the game. Packers fans, and even former players, made the trip down expecting big things, including some revenge.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Packers pep rally at Will's Northwoods Inn in Chicago

"Had a lot of success in some big-time games down here, it's gonna be a big-time one tomorrow as well," said former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who was on the team that won the last playoff game between the rivals. "My body might not hold up, but I would give it everything I had to play one more at Soldier Field."

"When somebody gets a little taste of victory, they act like it's the world's greatest team cause they haven't been there," said Benin Harper, a Packers fan from Los Angeles. "They should be a little confident, but the thing is there's nothing better than a slice of humble pie, and revenge is a dish best served at Soldier Field – with cheese on top."

Kickoff between the Packers and Bears is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10 – on both FOX6 and Amazon Prime. Gear up for the game with a special edition of FOX6 News streaming on FOX LOCAL at 5:30 p.m. Packers coverage continues on FOX6 after the game, too.