The Brief The Packers face the rival Bears in Saturday's NFC Wild Card playoffs. FOX6 News caught up with some Green Bay superfans. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday on FOX6. Tune in for special coverage on FOX LOCAL.



The Green Bay Packers have just under five million followers on Facebook and nearly three million on Instagram, but fandom for the Green & Gold goes far beyond that. Just ask the superfans.

The Packalorian

What they're saying:

Scott Monroe is the man behind the suit known as "The Packalorian." His fandom got noticed during the team's 2023 training camp.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"The Packalorian is just some nerd guy that developed his passion for ‘Star Wars’ and the Packers, blended them together," he said. "Players are coming by – ‘Hey, I like that, hey, I like that’ – different fans coming up, taking pictures with me, things like that."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Scott Monroe is "The Packalorian"

Soon, The Packalorian became a familiar face in Titletown – transforming Monroe from an everyday person into an iconic superfan.

"There’s so many other great fans that have been doing this for a lot longer than I have, that paved the way that have been doing this 20 or 30 years, plus," he said. "To be accepted in that community, I was really humbled by that."

Steve the Owner

What they're saying:

Steve Tate, also known as "Steve the Owner," became a Packers shareholder in the 1990s.

"I just told my sister, hey, hand paint on ‘NFL’ on one side and ‘owner’ on the other, and it just brought smiles to peoples faces," he said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Steve Tate is "Steve the Owner"

Steve the Owner said he was in attendance for iconic moments, including Super Bowl XLV. He said he'll be in Chicago for Saturday's NFC Wild Card game.

Señor Cheesehead

What they're saying:

Packers passion stretches far beyond Wisconsin. Marcos Flores, from Texas, is "Señor Cheesehead."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Marcos Flores is "Señor Cheesehead"

"It’s just a big tribute to my heritage. When you see mariachi or somebody with a sombrero or a suit like this, you know there’s a party going down," he said.

Señor Cheesehead's custom suits and unforgettable sombreros caught the eye of former Packers running back Aaron Jones during a game in 2021.

"Being able to represent for Packers everywhere, and Packers all over the world, it’s changed my life," he said.

Packers coverage continues

Dig deeper:

Kickoff between the Packers and Bears is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10 – on both FOX6 and Amazon Prime. Gear up for the game with a special edition of FOX6 News streaming on FOX LOCAL at 5:30 p.m. Packers coverage continues on FOX6 after the game, too.