Packers, Bears Wild Card game at Soldier Field; snow outlook

The Brief The Packers play the Bears this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at Soldier Field. Weather will play a factor if traveling or watching the game locally. Accumulating snow, cold temperatures, and windy conditions can be expected.



The Green Bay Packers are at it again to play the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card playoff this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. Whether you are traveling to Chicago to view the game or watch it locally, the weather looks to impact weekend travel.

What we know:

Snow showers will begin Saturday morning, with the steadiest snow through midday. Scattered snow showers with dry breaks are expected throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. There could be a band of snow that moves through Chicago around game time. Snow will taper off overnight into early Sunday morning.

Snow will likely start as a heavier, wet consistency then become a bit more powdery as temperatures cool throughout the afternoon. It is expected to accumulate and may cause slippery travel and reduced visibility at times.

Most of southeast Wisconsin could pick up 1-2" of snow, with isolated spots picking up closer to 3".

While accumulating snow is favored more in Wisconsin, it will still be cold in both places with temperatures below freezing by kick-off with wind chills in the low 20s to upper teens and falling throughout the game.

Winds also will be strong with the low-pressure creating gusts 20 to 25 miles per hour with isolated gusts near 30 miles per hour. Strong winds will impact the game ball as well as traveling.

Your FOX6 Weather team will have you covered as the story unfolds heading into the weekend.