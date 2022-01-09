Packers Patty Melt made with plant-based ingredients

The Green Bay Packers have once again clinched their spot in the NFL playoffs! Eager Packers fans looking forward to game day are also looking for the best game day eats.

Finding delicious appetizers, snacks and recipes that satisfy most dietary preferences can prove challenging.

Before the Butcher created a variety of plant-based meat substitutes including beef, chicken, pork, sausage and more. For the Packers? They created the Packers Patty Melt, complete with their ‘beef’ and lots of cheese.