Packers' Matthew Golden, Sargento present Hunger Task Force donation

The Green Bay Packers, in partnership with Sargento, on Tuesday, Dec. 9 presented a donation to Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee as part of the annual Touchdowns for Hunger program.

What we know:

Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden also attended, joining Sargento in thanking staff and volunteers.

As the Official Cheese of the Green Bay Packers, Sargento donates $2,000 toward hunger relief in Wisconsin for every Packers touchdown scored during the regular season.

That donation is shared by Hunger Task Force and Paul’s Pantry.

So far, the Packers have scored 38 touchdowns during the 2025 regular season.

The backstory:

Since it began in 2003, Touchdowns for Hunger has raised more than $1.95 million to help alleviate hunger in Wisconsin and has provided more than one million meals to help those in need.