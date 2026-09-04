Packers’ Josh Jacobs court date moved up to Thursday, Sept. 10

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The Brief Josh Jacobs' court hearing for misdemeanor battery and property damage charges has been moved up to next week. The NFL placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list pending an investigation, barring him from playing or practicing. The Packers are letting the legal process play out and have acquired additional running back depth in his absence.



Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs’ initial court appearance on two misdemeanor charges stemming from a May altercation with his girlfriend has been moved up two months and now will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Jacobs’ hearing originally was scheduled for Nov. 17. The hearing is now set for Thursday, three days before the Packers open the season at Minnesota.

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Put on the Commissioner's exempt list

What we know:

The NFL has placed Jacobs on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prevents the three-time Pro Bowl running back from playing or practicing but allows him to keep receiving a paycheck. The NFL made that move Sunday, three days after Brown County (Wisconsin) District Attorney David Lasee announced that Jacobs was being charged with battery and criminal damage to property.

Upon request and with the club’s permission, players on the commissioner’s exempt list may be allowed at the facility for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation and other non-football activities.

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The NFL is investigating Jacobs’ situation, and he could be suspended by the league. Any games he misses while on the exempt list would count toward his suspension, but he would have to repay the money he earned during that time.

Jacobs’ lawyers — David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld and Clarence F. Duchac III — have noted that the move to the commissioner’s exempt list "is not a final determination." They added that Jacobs "looks forward to his return to the team and the NFL."

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The backstory:

Hobart/Lawrence police arrested Jacobs after he turned himself in on May 26. He was released from the Brown County Jail a day later without charges; the district attorney's office said prosecutors needed more evidence before deciding whether to file charges.

According to a news release police shared on the incident, they responded to a disturbance involving Jacobs on May 23. Police listed the charges they arrested him on, which included felony strangulation, battery – domestic abuse, criminal damage to property – domestic abuse, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, and intimidation of a victim.

FOX6 News listened to dispatch audio of the incident, in which a dispatcher can be heard saying, "I can hear yelling and screaming, and things being thrown. It's plotting to this location. I have an open line. Possible male-female."

Criminal investigation, surveillance

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint said police went to Jacobs' home in Hobart shortly after 8:30 a.m. Another resident answered the door and said he was unaware of any altercation between Jacobs and his girlfriend, and that he saw both of them leave the home.

Officers found the girlfriend at a neighbor's house, and court filings said she told police she "had a lump on her head" from Jacobs. She said he looked through Jacobs' phone and saw he was "talking to other girls," so she threw the phone. Jacobs had her phone, she said, and when she tried to get it back, they got into a "physical struggle" for several minutes.

The victim said they left the home, and Jacobs drove away with her phone, according to the complaint. She said she took one of Jacobs' other vehicles and followed him to try to get her phone back. They eventually returned to the home, where an argument continued.

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Court filings said the victim then grabbed her second phone, and Jacobs called her a "derogatory name." She left the house through the garage door to try to call police, when she said Jacobs followed her, "grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head." Jacobs then took her second phone.

A digital forensic examination report of Jacobs' home surveillance system was completed in mid-August. Court filings said the video "corroborates the relevant portions" of the victim's statements. It showed Jacobs and the victim driving away before coming back, as well what took place in the garage. It also showed Jacobs took and damaged the victim's phone. The surveillance system did not capture anything that happened inside the home.

The complaint said police noted redness to the victim's face and neck and could feel the bump on the back of her head. She said Jacobs never returned her primary phone, and her second phone was damaged during the incident.