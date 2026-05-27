The Brief Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested in regard to a domestic disturbance. The district attorney's office said Jacobs will be released from custody until a final charging decision is made. Matt LaFleur addressed the situation Wednesday, saying he was going to stick with the team's statement on the matter.



The Brown County District Attorney's Office said Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs, arrested as part of a domestic disturbance investigation, will be released from custody until a charging decision is made.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday addressed the arrest of running back Josh Jacobs in regard to a recent domestic disturbance.

LaFleur opened his comments by saying he was going to stick with the organization's statement and "let the process play out," adding, "I'm not going to elaborate on anything."

Brown County Jail

What we know:

The Hobart/Lawrence Police Department said it was calls about a disturbance at around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday as a result of the investigation.

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According to online jail records, Jacobs was booked into the Brown County Jail on a felony count of strangulation/suffocation, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and victim intimidation.

WLUK-TV in Green Bay shared Jacobs' booking photo with FOX6 News.

Josh Jacobs booking photo (Courtesy: Brown County Sheriff's Office via WLUK-TV)

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee said in a statement Wednesday that his office "is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision" and the "investigation remains open and ongoing" – adding that Jacobs will be released from custody at this time:

"After reviewing the available evidence in this case, the Brown County District Attorney’s Office is not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision. Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued. Mr. Jacobs will be released from custody at this time, and a final charging decision will be made by our office at a later date."

What we don't know:

No further details about the incident have been reported at this time.

What they're saying:

In a statement Tuesday night, a Packers spokesperson said: "We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."

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Attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac, who represent Jacobs, said: "Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL was also aware of the situation.