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The Brief Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested in regard to a domestic disturbance, according to multiple reports Tuesday. Multiple reports cited a news release from the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release.



Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested in regard to a domestic disturbance that happened over Memorial Day weekend, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

FOX6 News is still working to independently confirm the arrest, though a Packers spokesperson said in a statement: "We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment."

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WLUK-TV shared Jacobs' booking photo with FOX6 News.

Josh Jacobs booking photo (Courtesy: Brown County Sheriff's Office via WLUK-TV)

Reports of arrest

What we know:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Matt Schneidman all reported the arrest. Rapoport and Schneidman shared the same news release from the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department on X.

That release said officers were called about a disturbance at around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday, May 23. Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday as a result of the investigation, the release said, and booked into the Brown County Jail on recommended charges of: battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to the release. No further details about the incident have been reported at this time.

What they're saying:

Rapoport also shared a statement from Jacobs' attorneys, which read: "Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the NFL said: "We are aware of the report and have been in contact with the club."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.