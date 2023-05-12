Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles' husband

article

Free agent safety Jonathan Owens on Friday, May 12 announced on Twitter that he has officially signed with the Green Bay Packers.

In the tweet, Owens posted "New beginnings" along with a picture of himself in Packers gear with his wife – Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Biles also posted on her Twitter "GO PACK GO" with pictures of Owens signing papers and a photo with them out on the field.

Senator Tammy Baldwin welcomed Biles to Green Bay in a tweet as well.

Owens has played four seasons for the Houston Texans. He has played 31 career games including 17 starts a season go when he posted a career-best 125 total tackles.