Packers game essentials available at Meijer

Tailgating essentials from Meijer
You might not be able to tailgate at Lambeau today, but you can always cook up the favorites ahead of the Packers game at noon.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - From Packers gear to at-home tailgate essentials, Meijer in Oak Creek has a ton to offer ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Vikings!
Cool beverages to stock up on ahead of the Packer game
Meijer offers a wide variety of frosty beverages to enjoy as you watch the Pack take on the Vikings Sunday.
Last minute shopping ideas before the big game
Meijer offers Packers jerseys and shirts to help you gear up to watch the Pack take on the Vikings!
Packers gear available at Meijer
Always essential to wear your favorite Packers gear during a big game. Meijer in Oak Creek has everything for young, old and pup!