Pabst Theater Group: COVID vaccine, negative test no longer required

The Pabst Theater Group will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to shows at all of our venues.

They will continue to follow city and national health guidelines from the City of Milwaukee and the CDC. Health and safety policies are subject to change based on these guidelines.

Individual shows may still have specific health and safety requirements based on artist request. Please check individual show pages on our website for information on any additional requirements.

For more information, including additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s FAQ page.