Ozaukee County War Memorial rededicated

When the War Memorial in Ozaukee County was built in 1991, it was missing three names and one airman's name was not accurately engraved.

A rededication ceremony was held Friday, May 28. Some family members of those killed attended the ceremony to honor their long-lost relatives.

The memorial wall was renovated in 2019 to include the three military members – two from World War I and one from World War II.

"We are here today to honor Ozaukee county veterans that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, and have gone on to eternal rest. May this humble ceremony allow us to honor and reflect upon their courage and sacrifice," said Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.

More than $10,000 in donations for the memorial came from the American Legion Post, American Legion Auxilary Units, Veterans of Foreign War Post, veterans and citizens.

