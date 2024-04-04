Ozaukee County special enforcement; patrols to stop risky driving

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region, in partnership with the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, City of Mequon, Cedarburg Police Department and Grafton Police Department, will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols in Ozaukee County on Friday, April 5.

A news release says officers will focus on stopping risky driving behaviors that lead to serious injury and fatal crashes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol analyzes crash data from WisDOT’s Community Maps program to determine deployment areas. The goal is to step up enforcement and education in areas identified as hotspots to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

The release goes on to say most crashes are preventable, and drivers can avoid serious injury or death by following some simple steps: