Ozaukee County semi driver arrest, refused to stop on I-43

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 30 after a felony traffic stop was conducted.

According to Milwaukee County sheriff's officials, MCSO deputies were attempting to stop the semi to perform a welfare check on the driver, but the driver refused to stop on I-43.

Stop sticks were deployed, and the driver was taken into custody in Ozaukee County.

