Ozaukee County man missing, last seen Friday

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old Belgium man.

Mark R. Short left the Belgium Gardens Assisted Living residence in his own vehicle to a location on Highway 33 in Ozaukee County where he did arrive. He was not seen after he left.

Mark is described as a white male standing 5'6" and weighing around 300 pounds. He was wearing glasses, a navy blue t-shirt, tan khaki shorts, black and blue high-top sneakers.

Mark was driving a 2007 Silver Honda Civic with Wisconsin Disabled Registration 64242D.

Mark is diagnosed with diabetes, often runs high glucose levels and regularly takes insulin. Mark is reported to not have his insulin with him.

Anybody that comes into contact with Mark or his vehicle should notify local law enforcement.