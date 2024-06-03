Ozaukee County Jail inmate death; investigation underway

article

An inmate at the Ozaukee County Jail died over the weekend.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Nelson J. Torres Morales from Milwaukee was found deceased in a holding cell at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1.

The incident was turned over to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for investigation, per Ozaukee County policy.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Officials said Morales was arrested by the Mequon Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping and an out-of-county warrant.