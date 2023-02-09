Ozaukee County deputies help elderly man with garbage bins

article

Three Ozaukee County sheriff's deputies were recognized for their service after helping an elderly man who fell while trying to move his garbage and recycling bins to the curb.

"Thankfully, the man was not injured, but his only concern was that the garbage bins get pushed out to the curb," noted a post on the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Two deputies each grabbed a bin and rolled them out to the curb while the man was being treated by the medical personnel. One of the first responders on scene snapped a couple of photos and shared them.

"The small gesture did not go unnoticed, and the deputies recently were recognized with a Certificate of Excellence for their kindness, compassion, and service they provided. Well done Deputies Morgan, Nelson, and Marquardt," the post said.