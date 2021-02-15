Overnight warming shelters open for homeless during cold snap

Dangerously cold temperatures mean that the area’s most vulnerable – are at risk of freezing.

Whenever it gets this cold outside – taking shelter from the frigid air is what’s most important.

And the leader of a group called Repairers of the Breach says they are trying their best to help people with that.

Located in Milwaukee, the group’s executive director says the biggest challenge they face, however, is the coronavirus.

With reduced indoor shelter capacity, and some people worried about getting infected, those most at risk of the frigid cold are taking to sleeping in cars to stay safe.

But even that – has its risks.

"Especially living in a car, you think ‘Okay, I’m just going to cut it off to save some gas for a little bit,'" Pastor James West said. "But before you know it you’re so tired of staying up, being conscious of how cold it is outside – when you finally fall asleep you don’t wake up to turn the ignition back on to get the heat."

They are opening up their overnight warming shelter this evening – to help those in need escape the cold.

The shelter is located at 1335 West Vliet Street.

