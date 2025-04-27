Overnight Sunday shooting in Milwaukee, 1 person injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 53-year-old was shot in the area of 76th and Bobolink around 1:50 a.m.
The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
