Overnight Sunday shooting in Milwaukee, 1 person injured

Published  April 27, 2025
MILWAUKEE - One person was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 53-year-old was shot in the area of 76th and Bobolink around 1:50 a.m.

The victim went to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

