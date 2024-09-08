Overnight stabbing in Milwaukee, 23-year-old injured

article

One person was injured in a stabbing in the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 8 in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:15 a.m. a 23-year-old was stabbed and went to a local hospital for treatment.

A location was not given.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.