Overnight I-94 eastbound closures scheduled in Waukesha County

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The Brief Parts of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County will close during the overnight hours this week (Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 25). Crews will be working to install electronic signage along the interstate. Westbound traffic will not be impacted by this work.



Part of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County will close overnight for Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) installation.

Scheduled closures

What we know:

Thursday, April 23 – Saturday, April 25 (2 nights)

Eastbound I-94 will close at US 18 (Goerke’s Corners) from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Thursday night, and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday night. Eastbound vehicles will be detoured off the interstate at US 18 (Exit 297).

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Detoured traffic will reenter the interstate at Moorland Road. The eastbound on-ramps from Barker Road and US 18 will be closed during this time.

On Friday, April 24, eastbound I-94 will fully reopen to traffic during the day, 4:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

What is a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS)?

Big picture view:

Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) are electronic signs along Wisconsin freeways and interstates that provide the latest information on traffic conditions such as backups, accidents, detours, alternate routes, and travel times.

They can also display information regarding AMBER Alerts, Silver Alerts, and weather conditions.