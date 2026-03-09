Overnight I-94 eastbound closures scheduled in Waukesha County

article

The Brief Parts of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County will close during the overnight hours this week (Monday, March 9–Friday, March 13). Crews will be working to install electronic signage along the interstate. Westbound traffic will not be impacted by this work.



Sections of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County will close overnight for Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) installation.

Scheduled closures

What we know:

Monday, March 9 – Wednesday, March 11 (2 nights)

Eastbound I-94 will be closed at County T (Grandview Boulevard) from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Vehicles will be detoured off the interstate at County T (Exit 293) and reenter the interstate at WIS 164.

The eastbound on-ramp from County T will be closed during this work.

Wednesday, March 11 – Friday, March 13 (2 nights)

Eastbound I-94 will be closing at US 18 at Goerke’s Corners from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Eastbound vehicles will be detoured off the interstate at US 18 (Exit 297). Detoured traffic will reenter the interstate at Moorland Road.

The eastbound on-ramps from Barker Road and US 18 will be closed during this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Westbound traffic will not be affected.

Related article

What is a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS)?

Big picture view:

Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) are electronic signs along Wisconsin freeways and interstates that provide the latest information on traffic conditions such as backups, accidents, detours, alternate routes, and travel times.

They can also display information regarding AMBER Alerts, Silver Alerts, and weather conditions.