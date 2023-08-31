International Overdose Awareness Day, advocates push for change

International Overdose Awareness Day, observed Aug. 31, is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose.

Milwaukee County ranks eighth in the nation for overdose deaths among large cities and counties. Advocates are working to change that, and their call to action is growing louder.

"We are here because people are dying," said Amanda De Leon, CMS community impact manager. "We are trying to get people more access to treatment but its just not happening fast enough"

Byron Thompson, regional partnerships manager with The Phoenix's Milwaukee chapter, wants people to know they are not alone.

"Next Sept. 13, I’ll have 23 years of sobriety," he said. "I’m letting people know that I’m in recovery, I am about recovery, I can help you in recovery."

NARCAN nasal spray

Thompson now uses his experience to help those in recovery come together through physical and social activities with The Phoenix.

Each year, Milwaukee County collects data on overdose deaths. In 2021, there were 623 confirmed overdose deaths followed by 648 in 2022. So far this year, there have been 163 fatal overdoses with 243 deaths still pending confirmation of drug involvement.

"I think we need better access to treatment," said De Leon.

To save lives, De Leon said she needs people to be aware of the epidemic as it affects every neighborhood and every demographic.

"It’s our job to be there for them and to give them the tools that they need to live for today," she said.

Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge will be lit purple for International Overdose Awareness Day; it was also lit Wednesday night for the same cause.

Resources

In recognition and honor of those who have been affected by or have lost their lives because of drug-related overdose, the city of Milwaukee Health Department partnered with Rise Drug Free MKE, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, and numerous community partners to host a day of events for friends, families, and survivors of overdose.

Samad’s House (2875 N. 23rd Street)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training

Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose

Grief counseling for those impacted by overdos

UMOS Inc. (3701 S. Chase Avenue)

1 – 3 p.m.

Resource Fair

Prayer led by Pastor Marty Calderon

Narcan and fentanyl test strip training

Open mic to share experiences with overdose, honor survivors, and remember those who have lost their lives to overdose

Grief counseling for those impacted by overdose

Mitchell Park Pavilion (524 S. Layton Boulevard)

4 – 7:30 p.m.