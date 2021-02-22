Expand / Collapse search

Over $800 worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Menomonee Falls

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred Friday, Jan. 8 at the Target on Shady Lane. It happened around 4:21 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered Target and put several items in a shopping cart, and then fled the store through a fire exit. The suspect stole $829.97 worth of merchandise.

The suspect fled in a White 1990’s Lincoln Town Car with no visible registration.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kaiser at 262-532-8700 regarding MFPD Case #21-001275.

