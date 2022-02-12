Outpost Makers Markets highlight Black-owned businesses

Outpost Natural Foods co-op is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting Black-owned businesses in its stores.

Inside the co-op's Bay View location Saturday, its Makers Market made a difference for entrepreneurs.

"I make about 200 different products, but I brought the crowd favorites," said vendor Venice Williams. "I brought our power spice tea and our heart healthy tea and Venice's Virus Rub – that was a play on Vicks VapoRub."

The Outpost Makers Markets allowed up-and-coming local vendors a chance to engage with Outpost customers.

"There are so many wonderful, incredible, passionate entrepreneurs in the city of Milwaukee, in the Greater Milwaukee area," said Williams.

In honor of Black History Month, the Saturday markets at all four Outpost locations focus on Black businesses. They run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.

"I really appreciate the fact that Outpost has stepped up and allowed us to be a part of this, their grocery store, and be a part of their chain," said Demetrius Brown, owner of Kofi's Kollections. "I'm into the health piece. It is nice to talk to people, because many folks are suffering from different issues, different things. That's been really good for my business."

Williams worked with Outpost to put together a lineup of talented makers each Saturday throughout the month.

"What I really want the business owners to understand is your product is incredible. It's worthy, it's no less than anyone else's, and you deserve a larger market-base," said Williams.

Outpost is also highlighting Black businesses in its aisles and several shelves.