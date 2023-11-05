Otters frolic on Milwaukee riverwalk, captured by security camera

A security camera at Milwaukee Boat Line captured something you don't see every day.

Four river otters were seen frolicking along the Milwaukee's Riverwalk on Saturday evening, Oct. 28.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo's website, the North American River Otter is native to marshes, streams and river mouths in the United States and Canada. So it's no surprise they were spotted in Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee Riverwalk extends more than three miles along both sides of the Milwaukee River -- from the site of the former North Avenue Dam, through downtown and the Historic Third Ward to Lake Michigan.

Keep your eyes peeled along Milwaukee's riverfront for otters and plenty of other wildlife.