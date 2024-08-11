article

An Oshkosh man has been sentenced for trafficking drugs while he was on supervised release for a previous drug trafficking conviction, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Sherman Threets, 39, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. He was convicted in the new case of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

According to court records, Threets was previously sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin. He was released to an Oshkosh halfway house in 2022 and "immediately" began to form a new drug trafficking organization, according to the Department of Justice.

Threets was taken into custody just a few months after his release. The DOJ said several controlled drug buys and a search warrant resulted in the seizure of 12 pounds of methamphetamine, more than a pound of cocaine and 100 grams of fentanyl from his home.

While awaiting trial, prosecutors said Threets also tried to recruit someone who would lie in court and "take the charges" on his behalf in exchange for 15 kilograms of methamphetamine. He allegedly met a person multiple times to arrange it, not knowing it was an undercover agent.