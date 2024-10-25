Oshkosh drug bust; cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash seized

article

The Brief Oshkosh police seized cocaine, marijuana and thousands in cash in a drug bust on Thursday, Oct. 24. A 51-year-old Oshkosh man was taken into custody – he will soon face criminal charges. Oshkosh officials urge anyone with information on this case to call them.



The Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and thousands in cash on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The focus of the drug investigation was on two residences. Investigators established grounds for a search warrant that was issued for a residence on Lombard Avenue. Early on Thursday, detectives and members of the Oshkosh Police Department’s SWAT Team executed the search warrant. They located approximately 30 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,000 in cash.

Later in the day, investigators executed another search warrant on Mt. Vernon Street. During that search, investigators recovered more $330,000 in cash, approximately 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana/THC, more than 1,000 THC cartridges and approximately one kilogram (1 Kilo) of cocaine. Investigators also seized three vehicles which are believed to be purchased with proceeds from the sale and distribution of illegal drugs. Investigators are also looking into several bank accounts which are thought to contain several thousands of dollars believed to be related to the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 51-year-old man from Oshkosh was arrested – and will soon face multiple criminal charges.

Credit: Oshkosh Police Department

The case is being referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin for prosecution in the Federal Court system.

Officials say if anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5734.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip.