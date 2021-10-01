Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Road America license plates, order beginning Oct. 4

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Wisconsin race fans, take note! The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has approved a new "special recognition" license plate for Road America.

The license plate features the track outline and Road America lettering in white – all over a solid black background. 

The Road America plate fee will include an issuance fee of $15. Personalized plates are available for an additional $15 every year. There is no donation fee for this plate and all Wisconsin motorists will be able to apply for this plate.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The new plate will be available to order on Monday, Oct. 4. Road America fans wishing to personalize their plates can have one to six characters on their plates and they must be ordered online, as DMV Customer Service Centers do not issue special or personalized license plates. Additional details and pricing can be found at the WisDOT FAQ (Frequently Asked Question) webpage.

The process for ordering a Road America Wisconsin motor vehicle license plate is extremely user-friendly; the page on the WisDOT website will go LIVE on Oct. 4.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jefferson County crash; dump truck rear-ended by semi, 1 injured
article

Jefferson County crash; dump truck rear-ended by semi, 1 injured

One person was seriously injured in a crash on I-94 at Highway 26 in Jefferson County near Johnson Creek on Thursday, Sept. 30.

Milwaukee couple robbed at gunpoint in yard, police arrest teen
article

Milwaukee couple robbed at gunpoint in yard, police arrest teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a string of armed robberies that happened on the east side. A 16-year-old was arrested.

Childhood friends pole vaulting together at Arrowhead

Her senior season, 2019 state runner-up Julia Moore had unfinished business at state, and so did her teammate Evan Bartelsen.