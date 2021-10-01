Wisconsin Road America license plates, order beginning Oct. 4

article

Wisconsin race fans, take note! The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has approved a new "special recognition" license plate for Road America.

The license plate features the track outline and Road America lettering in white – all over a solid black background.

The Road America plate fee will include an issuance fee of $15. Personalized plates are available for an additional $15 every year. There is no donation fee for this plate and all Wisconsin motorists will be able to apply for this plate.

The new plate will be available to order on Monday, Oct. 4. Road America fans wishing to personalize their plates can have one to six characters on their plates and they must be ordered online, as DMV Customer Service Centers do not issue special or personalized license plates. Additional details and pricing can be found at the WisDOT FAQ (Frequently Asked Question) webpage.

The process for ordering a Road America Wisconsin motor vehicle license plate is extremely user-friendly; the page on the WisDOT website will go LIVE on Oct. 4.

