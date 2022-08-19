Operation to reduce violent crime: US Marshals announce results

The U.S. Marshals, U.S. Attorney, and law enforcement partners announced on Friday, Aug. 19 the results and impact of Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger, an initiative to reduce violent crime.

The operation was conducted from May 22 through July 31 – and conducted for the "sole purposes of arresting violent offenders and removing illegal guns and drugs from our communities," a news release says.

The law enforcement activity was focused on the Milwaukee/Waukesha metropolitan area, Racine, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Appleton.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Operation statistics

Total arrests: 268 (86 confirmed gang/organized group members or associates)

Total warrants/charges cleared: 860

Homicide: 47

Recklessly endangering safety (non-fatal shootings): 81

Narcotics: 220

Robbery: 17

Sex crimes/offenders: 60

Firearms offenses: 122

Other violent offense: 42

Other non-violent offenses: 271

Narcotics seizures

Cocaine/cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and other various pills totaling 55.69 kilos.

Street value between $750,000 and $1.1 million (depending on current prices)

Property seizures

Firearms: 84

Facsimile firearms: 8

Suppressor: 1

Ammunition: 3,305 rounds

U.S. currency: $284,016

Cellphones: 35

Vehicles: 2

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.