Operation to reduce violent crime: US Marshals announce results
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals, U.S. Attorney, and law enforcement partners announced on Friday, Aug. 19 the results and impact of Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger, an initiative to reduce violent crime.
The operation was conducted from May 22 through July 31 – and conducted for the "sole purposes of arresting violent offenders and removing illegal guns and drugs from our communities," a news release says.
The law enforcement activity was focused on the Milwaukee/Waukesha metropolitan area, Racine, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Appleton.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Operation statistics
Total arrests: 268 (86 confirmed gang/organized group members or associates)
Total warrants/charges cleared: 860
- Homicide: 47
- Recklessly endangering safety (non-fatal shootings): 81
- Narcotics: 220
- Robbery: 17
- Sex crimes/offenders: 60
- Firearms offenses: 122
- Other violent offense: 42
- Other non-violent offenses: 271
Narcotics seizures
- Cocaine/cocaine base, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, oxycodone, and other various pills totaling 55.69 kilos.
- Street value between $750,000 and $1.1 million (depending on current prices)
Property seizures
- Firearms: 84
- Facsimile firearms: 8
- Suppressor: 1
- Ammunition: 3,305 rounds
- U.S. currency: $284,016
- Cellphones: 35
- Vehicles: 2
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
This is a developing story.