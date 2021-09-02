Expand / Collapse search

Opening day of Summerfest 2021

Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - After a year off, Summerfest is back for three weekends of live music at Henry Maier Festival Park. The gates open at noon Thursday. 

You can help Stomp Out Hunger with the Hunger Task Force by bringing three non-perishable food items to get free admission from noon until 3 p.m. Thursday at all three gates. 

Rob Haswell and Angelica Duria are live at the Generac Power Bar at the Generac Power Stage at Summerfest. 

Generac Power Stage at Summerfest

Rob and Angelica are live from the Generac Power Stage at Summerfest

Brian Kramp checks out the Northwestern Mutual Community Park – a brand new playground for all ages and abilities. 

Opening day at Summerfest

Kramp checks out the brand new Community Park at Henry Maier Festival Park.

If you're looking for a more intimate feel with some of your favorite bands, check out the Am Fam House on the Summerfest grounds.

AM FAM House at Summerfest

Stop by the most exclusive venue at Summerfest where the biggest names will return to the small stage. Kramp checks it out.

Summerfest ground stages

Kramp checks out the US Cellular stage at Summerfest. Gates open at noon Thursday.

Freedom Boat tours at Summerfest

Hop a ride on a Freedom Boat for free during Summerfest.