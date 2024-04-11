Open Record: The Magic of Music
MILWAUKEE - Make-a-Wish Wisconsin is celebrating 40 years and marking a major milestone by granting their 8,000th wish. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about how the magic of music was able to give one teen the chance of a lifetime. Carl shares Lulu Altman's story of managing a debilitating diagnosis and the lead-up to performing on stage with the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra. You'll also hear from Make-a-Wish Wisconsin's President and CEO, Patti Gorsky. Patti talks about the history of Make-a-Wish, the logistics of making wishes happen, and what the future holds for the organization.
