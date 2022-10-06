Open Record: Sick or dangerous?

A Milwaukee man accused of threatening mass violence in Waukesha says he never actually planned to hurt anyone. He suffers from bipolar disorder, but refuses to take any medication and that's why his family came to FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan explains why experts say it's harder to force someone into treatment than send them to jail.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

Related episode link: