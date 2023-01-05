Open Record: Resolutions

One business in particular prompted more complaints to Contact 6 in 2022 than any other single company. Plus, how much did Contact 6 save FOX6 viewers last year? In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs updates listeners on complaints filed in 2022 about the company Window Select. You'll hear why customers were unhappy, how the company got into that position, and what it's doing to make things right with consumers. Jenna also explains how Contact 6 works, what makes the FOX6 consumer unit different from the others, and the kinds of things the Contact 6 team can help resolve.

