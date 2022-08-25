Open Record: Follower of the Pack

For decades, he's covered Wisconsin sports for FOX6. Through the highs and lows, Sports Director Tim Van Vooren has been there, and as the Packers season gets underway, Van Vooren's at it again. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator invites Van Vooren on the podcast to talk all things involved with covering the Green Bay Packers. We catch up with Van Vooren in Kansas City getting ready for the Packers final preseason game. Van Vooren walks us through what it means to cover the team after all these years. We talk about building relationships with players, how technology has changed the way he reports, and what happens when it's time to grab some food.

Stay with FOX6 this Packers season for all the latest news on the green and gold.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.