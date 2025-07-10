Open Record: Fluid Dynamics
TOWN OF WHITEWATER, Wis. - Wisconsin's water war is spreading fast. Fifty-six Wisconsin communities now have bans or restrictions on wakesurfing, covering more than 400 lakes. So far in 2025, state lawmakers have yet to propose any legislation to settle the controversy statewide. In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn and Jenna Sachs are joined by guests with opposing views – Cody Kamrowski of Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Ed Gignac of Wisconsin Watersports Coalition.
