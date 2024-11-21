Open Record: Family Dynamics

There used to be strict rules when it came to adoption. But now, for the most part, gone are the days of a child being placed in a home and the birth parents never seeing or hearing from them again. Another thing changing? The family dynamics of those adopting. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Mary Stoker Smith on to talk about the changing face of adoption. From the evolution of adoption in Wisconsin to Mary's own story of adoption, we hear about how the walls between birth parents and adoptive parents are coming down.

Related episode links:

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.