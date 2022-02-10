Open Record: End of an era

Over the course of working in a newsroom for decades, they've covered some of the most important and impactful news stories in the Milwaukee area. You may not know their names because they perform their magic on the other side of the camera. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites two FOX6 guests on the podcast: Chief Photographer Andy Konkle and our nightside Executive Producer, Kelly Stoop. Andy and Kelly are leaving for a career change after a combined 46 years of experience covering news in Milwaukee. You'll learn about their roles in (and outside) the newsroom and hear some of the best and most challenging moments over the last several decades.