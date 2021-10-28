Open Record Encore: The COVID-19 Rebels

FOX6's podcast, Open Record, was recently awarded a National Edward R. Murrow Award. This week, FOX6 Investigator Amanda St. Hilaire traveled to New York City to attend a gala and accept the award on behalf of FOX6. In today's episode of Open Record, the team airs an encore of an episode that was first recorded and published back in March 2020. Portions of that podcast were part of the entry for the award. The COVID-19 Rebels was the first podcast we recorded during the pandemic.