Open Record: Bail on the ballot

Democrats and Republicans seem to agree that Wisconsin's system of pretrial release is flawed. But what is the solution? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn talks about bail reform and how the issue will be on the April ballot in Wisconsin. Bryan explains how the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate voted to approve a change in the Wisconsin constitution that would alter what factors judges are allowed to consider when setting cash bail accused of violent crimes. Listeners will also hear what both sides have to say about the issue and the high-profile cases that have put bail reform on the front burner.

