Open Record: Always Watching
GRAFTON, Wis. - A new form of high-tech government surveillance is rapidly spreading across the country. But when it comes to tracking criminals, how far is too far? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn talks about his latest FOX6 Investigation about Flock Safety Security Cameras. Bryan explains what they are, how they work, and why privacy advocates are beginning to sound the alarm.
