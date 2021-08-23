1 year later: Kenosha businesses rebuild after unrest

article

Boards are still up as Kenosha business owners reflect on the last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

Just a few weeks after celebrating the re-opening of an Uptown Restaurant near 40th Avenue and 75th Street, Yolanda Hernandez is reminded of the not-too-distant past.

"I was in shock," Hernandez said.

One year ago on Monday, Jacob Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, sparking several days of protest and nights of unrest.

"In my mind, I say, ‘It is going to get burned,’" she said.

The next day, Hernandez's business — originally located near 22nd Avenue and 61st Street — was burned to the ground.

Unrest aftermath in Kenosha, Aug. 2020

"It was very heartbreaking because you work for this every day, and that’s your livelihood," said Abel Alejo, La Estrella Supermarket owner.

With it, La Estrella Supermarket was destroyed.

"And this neighborhood really needs a grocery store," he said.

Alejo said a year later, he is still working to rebuild and hopes to re-grow his market in the same location soon.

Unrest aftermath in Kenosha, Aug. 2020

"We have to work together to be able to move forward to a better future," he said.

After months of searching for a new space, Hernandez is back on her feet.

"We have to thank the community that have been supporting us. They have been showing up here," Hernandez said.

So is Scott Carpenter and his family, who watched on Facebook Live as their store -- B & L Office Furniture -- was set on fire last summer.

"It just got bigger and bigger. You hear glass shattering and breaking, and you’re just watching your business, what you’ve been doing the last 40 years just being destroyed and it was heart-wrenching," he said. "Oh, it just gives me goosebumps thinking about it."

Unrest aftermath in Kenosha, Aug. 2020

Originally located near 11th and 60th, Carpenter's new store opened last fall near 77th Avenue and 75th Street — just another example of the resilience in this city.

"It’s what you do. It’s your livelihood. You get knocked down, you get back up and go right at it again," he said.