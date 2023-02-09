'One Water' career fair Feb. 9 at Embassy Center MKE

article

Area employers will host a water sector career fair in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 9. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Embassy Center.

"The water sector offers a wide variety of careers for every skill set, from entry level to those that require an advanced degree," said Pat Pauly, Superintendent of Milwaukee Water Works. "Anyone looking for a fresh start or a new career is encouraged to attend."

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Milwaukee Water Works, Milwaukee Water Commons, Veolia Water Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and JobsWork MKE are hosting the "One Water Career Fair" at Embassy Center MKE.

Attendees will learn about jobs including instrument and field technicians, wastewater treatment and water purification plant operations, skilled and technical trades, laboratory and testing positions, as well as jobs in administration, regulation, and research.

Registration is encouraged. Interested parties should visit www.onewaterourwater.com/career-fair for more information and to register.



