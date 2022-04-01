MILWAUKEE - Gino sits down with actor and executive producer Omar Epps to talk about his latest film, ‘The Devil You Know’.
Omar Epps dishes about ‘The Devil You Know’
Gino sits down with actor and executive producer Omar Epps to talk about his latest film, ‘The Devil You Know’.
Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee's career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.
The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is narrowing down the options for a site for a permanent memorial for the victims of the horrific parade attack.